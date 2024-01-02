MP: Passengers Board Train Via Emergency Windows At Over-Crowded Ujjain Platform (WATCH)

MP: Helpless, People Board Train Through Coach's Emergency Windows At Over-Crowded Ujjain Junction | X (Twitter)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling incident, commuters in Ujjain district were seen desperately boarding a train through the windows of the train coach at an overcrowded platform at Ujjain Junction Railway Station on Tuesday. Notably, devotees in lakhs of numbers from across the country had arrived in Ujjain to visit Mahakal Temple on the occasion of New Year.

The matter came to light through a video which surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening. In the video, it can be seen that not only is the Ujjain platform overly crowded but a queue is also standing on the railway track making efforts to board the train.

Railway minister sorry Vande bharat express minister must be giving final touch to the next video he's going to post on X , meanwhile Ujjain junction. pic.twitter.com/I4VV4gKv65 — avinash raj sharma (@avinashrsharma5) January 2, 2024

Helplessly, people are ready to opt for every means just to reach their destinations. In a chaotic situation, men can be seen helping women enter the coach through the emergency window.

The video is spreading like wildfire on social media attracting various comments. One of the users, Avinash Raj Sharma shared the video and wrote sarcastically, “Railway Minister sorry! Vande Bharata Express Minister must be giving final touch to the next video he's going to post on X, meanwhile Ujjain Junction....”

Believed to be an aftermath of Hit & Run protest

A post on Instagram with a caption read, "Truck drivers are demonstrating against new 'hit-and-run' which they believe are too harsh," this might have led to such a situation.

It can be said that the strike had a particularly negative effect on Ujjain, where a lack of buses left hundreds of pilgrims stranded, who came to visit Mahakaleshwar temple on January 1.

The taxi drivers and auto rickshaws also joined the strike, making the situation dire since people had fewer ways to commute.