MP Hit-&-Run Protest Day 2 (WATCH): Truck Drivers Beat SI In Jabalpur; Gwalior, Barwani Petrol Pumps May Soon Run Dry

Trucker's Protest Day 2 LIVE: Commotion Comes To Standstill in Gwalior, Protests Grow Violent In Jabalpur; Veges, Milk Prices Rise

Madhya Pradesh: Protests against new provisions regarding 'Hit & Run' cases are gaining momentum on the second day on Tuesday, bringing transportation to a complete standstill in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, like Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and even gripped some small and remote parts of the state.

Dozen Petrol Pumps Shut In Gwalior

Apart from this, the shortage of diesel fuel is also raising concern among the public. As per the workers at the petrol pump, only one-day stock is remaining at all the petrol pumps, especially in Gwalior. Also, a crisis on diesel, petrol, and CNG gas is also expected.

According to information, more than 26 CNG pumps in Gwalior have run out of gas, and more than a dozen petrol pumps have been closed.

Truck Drivers Attack Cops In Jabalpur

On the other hand, a case of an attack on a police constable came to light in Jabalpur on Tuesday. As the cops moved to clear the chakka jam, the protesting drivers caught hold of a constable and started to thrash him. In fact, when the SI intervened to control the fight, the protestor started beating him.

The constable has been identified as Ramanand Tiwari, posted at Majholi police station.

Protestors force shoe garland on drivers who stayed away from strike in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Drivers of heavy vehicles attempted to garland shoes and slippers to drivers who denied participating in a protest against the recently passed hit-and-run law in Burhanpur. They also tried to halt vehicles, including autos, expressing their discontent.

During confrontations, some drivers presented compelling arguments, leading to their release, while others faced deflated tyres as a form of symbolic dissent.

The protest, which began on January 1, initially involved drivers and conductors, but it has now garnered support from various vehicle operators, including auto drivers.

Long queues at petrol pumps in Barwani

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): As transporters' strike entered Day-2 of the protests, long queues of vehicles were spotted in petrol pumps across Khetia village in Barwani district.

The petrol pump operators fear that the pumps might soon run dry if the stock is not immediately replenished.

Concerns about petrol

However, the petrol pump operators claim that the administration is assisting them by all means. Police personnel have also been placed in the tanker and they will start providing petrol again as soon as the tankers arrive.

Rise in vegetable, milk prices

Apart from this, due to the strike, the prices of vegetables have also quadrupled. As there is a lack of transport, vegetables are not being supplied to the city, due to which the prices in the market have increased by more than four times. The supply of milk has also been affected.