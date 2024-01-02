MP: Devotees Throng Mahakal Temple, Over 8 Lakh People Took Darshan On First Day Of New Year | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Over eight lakh people from across the country took darshan of the presiding deity at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first day of New Year. A visitor had to wait for about 40 minutes in queues to take a glimpse of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam, thanks to the new tunnel constructed inside the temple premises.

There has been a tradition of lakhs of devotees coming to Ujjain for darshan from across the country on festivals and occasions, but the devotees who came for darshan of Lord Mahakal on the first day of the New Year have broken all the records. The pre-planned arrangements made by the police administration worked and the devotees started the new year with ease by having darshan of the Lord.

Thousands of devotees were reaching Mahakaleshwar temple from the railway station and bus stand. The temple administration allowed common devotees to enter the temple via Mansarovar Dham via Triveni Museum in front of Chardham Temple. After the darshan, the devotees were sent out towards the Bada Ganesh temple.

Due to large crowd, barricading was done on the temple premises and no one was allowed to enter the premises. The devotees, who came out after having darshan of the Lord, said that after entering Mansarovar Dham, they got darshan of the Lord in about 50 minutes while walking in the queues. There was no problem in darshan due to good arrangements of traffic around the temple by the police administration.

Many people, after reaching Ramghat and taking Kshipra bath, were reaching Mahakaleshwar temple for darshan. For this reason, people coming from Ramghat side, after having darshan of the Lord and those coming from Harsiddhi Ki Pal side via Nirgam Gate in front of Bada Ganesh Temple, and those coming towards the temple after parking their vehicles in Karkaraj, Bhil Samaj Dharamshala parking.

There was pressure from people at Harsiddhi intersection due to which there was a problem in the movement of people on foot. The police have banned the movement of all types of vehicles in the entire area, while barricading has been done from in front of Bada Ganesh to the shoe sandal stand located near Chardham.