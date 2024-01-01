MP Shocker: Woman Shoots Husband, Brother-In-Law Dead Over Family Dispute In Ujjain, Then Surrenders

MP: Woman Shoots Husband, Brother-in-law Dead Over Long Standing Family Dispute In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman shot dead her husband and brother-in-law over a long-pending family dispute in Ujjain and then surrendered herself on Monday morning. It is being said that the accused woman, in a fit of rage, might have caused more casualties, but thankfully the pistol ran out of cartridges.

According to information, the incident took place in Ingoriya under the Badnagar tehsil of Ujjain at around 10 a.m. Asha worker Savita Kumaria pulled the trigger on her husband Radheshyam and brother-in-law Dheeraj, alias Dinesh. While Radheshyam died on the spot after being shot, his brother also gasped and fell down before passing away.

Eyewitnesses said that the woman also tried to attack other members of the family by opening fire indiscriminately, but she ran out of rounds in the pistol. After committing the murder, the woman reached the Ingoriya police station with the pistol and surrendered before the police.

Accused woman is a mother of two

Investigating the matter. It is being said that there was an argument in the family three to four months ago as well. The dispute has been going on for two to three years. The woman has two children. The elder daughter is around 18 years old, and the son is 15 years old. The murder has created shock and panic among the residents of the area.