Indore: Petrol Situation Returns To Normal At All Pumps Of City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The situation on the second day of the New Year turned normal as far as the supply of petrol at petrol pumps of the city was concerned and the panic seen on the first day had disappeared completely. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also took stock of the situation of supply of essential items through video conferencing with collector Ilayraja T.

To ensure the smooth supply of petrol and diesel at the pumps, collector Ilayraja T reached the depots of two public sector oil marketing companies (OMC) located in Manglia. He talked to officials of the OMC and drivers of the oil tankers too. The officials of the OMC informed that they have enough stock of both fuels. Taking a precautionary step, naib tehsildars were deployed at the depots to tackle any kind of situation and ensure the safe departure of oil tankers from the depots.

In the early morning a mild rush of people was seen at some pumps, but as the day advanced the situation became quite normal and this normalcy lasted the whole day.

Pawan Jain, member of Indore Petroleum Dealers Association informed that on Tuesday the situation was not only normal but off-take of the fuels was below the average demand as the people had filled-up petrol tanks of their vehicles yesterday only.

Notices will be issued

for breach of contract

The collector directed the concerned officials to immediately issue notices for breach of contract to the registered transport contractors of the oil company, who are not supplying the fuels through tankers.

No disruption of petrol, diesel and LPG supply to be tolerated: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the status of the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG and availability of essential commodities in all districts of the state through video conferencing. Indore collector Ilayaraja T informed in the meeting that petrol, diesel and LPG are being supplied continuously in the district. There is continuous movement of tankers from the depots of HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil. The availability of essential commodities also remains normal. Intra-city buses are also running as usual. Officials of all districts included in the VC said that there is no hindrance of any kind in the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG. Yadav also gave clear instructions that no interruption of petrol, diesel and LPG will be tolerated in the state and the movement of tankers should continue.