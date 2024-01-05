Ayodhya Ram Temple Preps: Kartik Joshi To Run For 13 Days From Indore To Ayodhya; Calls It ‘A Run For Ram’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s runner Kartik Joshi has geared-up to run from Indore to Ayodhya to mark the consecration ceremony of much-awaited Ayodhya’s Ram temple. The runner has already left for his destination after taking blessings from Indore’s Ranjit Hanuman Temple on Friday. A run of 13 days is estimated to complete the journey of approximately 936 kms.

He is Indore’s Milkha Singh: Vijayvargiya

Apart from Kartik’s family, Urban Minister and MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore’s Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava also arrived to encourage him on Friday.

Vijayvargiya said, “Along with the city, I also promote health and fitness. I am running an anti-drug campaign to show the youth the right direction.”

“You are Indore’s Milkha Singh! Give me a call as soon as you reach Ayodhya,” Vijavargiya instructed the runner Kartik.

FP Photo

Bhargav also reaches to encourage Kartik

On Friday around 7 pm, Kartik’s parents reached Ranjit Hanuman Temple to seek blessings from the deity and to see off their son. However, Indore’s Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was already present at the temple.

The Mayor said, “Kartik is surely spreading awareness about fitness among the youngsters of Indore.”

He narrated, “When people were not much health-conscious, Vijayvargiya had organised a marathon. Along with the city, he is concerned about fitness. Karthik has emerged from the same marathon. Kartik has made Indore famous across the world.”

FP Photo

13 days non-stop

According to information, Karthik will run 72 km everyday and complete the journey in 13 days. He will be accompanied by a car, ambulance and a team of doctors.

Back to exercise

After sending off Kartik Joshi, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Bhargava together hit the gym, making people surprised. Refusing to receive flowers and garlands, both the leaders did their workout and spent 1.5 hours at the gym.