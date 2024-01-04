 Indore Saint Amrit Maharaj Gets Invitation To Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration; Artists Make 30-Feet Rangoli Of Ram & Hanuman
Several other saints from Indore have also received invitations to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a 24 feet wide and 30 feet long rangoli was created in 60 hours by the Portrait Island Art Studio team at Shri Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham. The artwork featured depictions of Lord Shri Ram, Shri Hanuman Ji, and the artistic representation of the Ram Mandir.

The skilled artists spent 60 hours to design the rangoli, using one quintal of rangoli powder to bring their creation to life. The team expressed their gratitude to Mahesh Dalotra for his unwavering belief and support, emphasizing his pivotal role in making the rangoli a reality. They also extended special thanks to the entire Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham family for their continuous support.

Saint Amrit Ram Maharaj, a prominent figure associated with the Ram Dwar of Gorakund in Indore, has received an invitation to participate in the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. This event holds great religious and cultural importance in the Ram tradition.

Commencing his journey from Indore on January 18, Saint Amrit Ram Maharaj will reach Ayodhya on January 21. The consecration ceremony is scheduled to unfold at 11 AM on January 22.

Several other saints from Indore have also received invitations to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

