Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Jabalpur For First Meeting After Cabinet Formation

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav touched down in Jabalpur for the inaugural Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The arrival, marked by a warm reception, took place at Dumna Airport, where Yadav was accompanied by Khajuraho MP and BJP State President V. D. Sharma. He landed around 12:30 p.m. after a flight from Bhopal. The Minister of Public Works, Rakesh Singh, led him on the runway.

Upon landing at Bhawartal Garden, Yadav was given a grand welcome by BJP workers. He expressed his honor in being present in the city of Rani Durgavati and experiencing pride.

In his statement, Yadav said, "I feel honored to be in the city of Rani Durgavati."

He emphasized the government's commitment to leading MP forward on the path of development. He said, "The government, while remembering all the martyrs, will lead Madhya Pradesh forward on the path of development."

A diverse gathering of dignitaries, including Jeetendra Jamdar, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Rajya Sabha member Sumitra Varmaji, MLAs Ajay Vishnoi, Ashok Rohani, Indu Sushil Tiwari, Santosh Varakde, Neeraj Singh, and disability commissioner Sandeep Rajak, gathered at the airport to extend a hearty welcome to the CM.

and others also attended the event.