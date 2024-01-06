 MP Corona Update: 2 More Tested Covid Positive In Indore, 5 New Cases In Bhopal
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Representative Image | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the city on Friday taking the total number of new cases detected in the last 40 days to 23. However, the number of active cases in the city remained 10 as two of the patients were discharged from hospital on Friday.

Similarly, five Covid cases have been reported in Bhopal on Friday. Tally of active patients stand at seven. All patients are in home isolation.

According to IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, a 32-year-old woman, resident of Sukhliya, and a 56-year-old man of Mhow were found positive in Indore on Friday. “They had gone for testing after having mild fever. The woman had gone to Tamil Nadu and returned to Indore on December 26,” he said.

Indore District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that they have kept the boy in home isolation under continuous observation.

“The 79-year-old patient admitted to the hospital and another patient kept in home isolation were discharged on Friday. The number of total active cases in the city is 10 and all of them are in home isolation,” Dr Mishra said.

All the patients will remain in home isolation for seven days and will be discharged after seven days after their samples are re-tested.

“Samples of the patient have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” she added.

