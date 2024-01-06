Madhya Pradesh: Student Found Dead Near Highway In Gwalior, Marks Found On Neck

Madhya Pradesh: Student’s Body Found Lying In Field In Gwalior, Police Suspects Murder; Probe On | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A dead body was found lying in the fields alongside a highway under the Maharajpur police station area in Gwalior on Saturday. Marks of strangulation were found on the neck of the deceased. The deceased was a student preparing for competitive exams and a resident of Bhind district, said the police.

The police also added that an FIR has been registered on the matter, and the team has started to investigate the matter. The incident took place near the Behta outpost of the Maharajpur police station area.

According to information, Maharajpura police station had received information that the body of a student was lying in the fields on the side of the highway near Behta outpost. Acting on the tip-off, the police and forensic team, along with senior officers, reached the spot.

When investigated, the deceased was identified as Upendra Yadav who was living in Gwalior’s Thatipur and was preparing for the competitive examination. Police also found injury marks on the head and also a mark of strangulation on the neck of the deceased. It is suspected that the student was murdered and then thrown in the fields.

Later, the police sent the body to the post-mortem house and informed his family members. The family members also reached the post-mortem house and alleged a murder. The family also informed that the father of the deceased was also killed in Bhind years ago.

The deceased student had been living in Gwalior for four-five years and was preparing for the competition and had also opened a library with his two friends.