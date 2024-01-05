Bhopal: 27-Yr-Old School Van Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Dies Minutes Later

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old van driver who was ferrying kids to school in his vehicle suffered heart attack on way to school on Friday morning, the police said.

The van driver told his friends to take the children to school and drank water. He continued with the ride alone, and died a few minutes later near Retghat. His body was found inside the van and he was alone, the police added.

Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) CB Rathore said man who suffered heart attack was Sunil Sahu (27). His friend Jitesh Talreja, who also drives a van, told police that Sahu was taking children to Billabong School. As reached near Laxmi Talkies, he felt uneasy. He drank water after halting the van.

He then asked Talreja to drop the children to school and drove towards Retghat on his own. There, he parked the vehicle and rested his head on the steering wheel. A few minutes later, passers-by saw him and informed police. The police took him to Hamidia Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

His body was sent for post-mortem, Rathore said. He added that Sahu was resident of Teela Jamalpura. He is survived by wife Rekha and 6-year-old daughter Pari.

Heart attack cases rise in winter

Avoid morning walk in cold: Docs to patients

Heart attack cases are on the rise with increasing cold. Cardiologists have advised heart patients to follow certain tips to stay fit in winter.

According to cardiologists, lifestyle modifications like increasing sun exposure and physical activity can keep the heart healthy. As the blood vessels constrict when the temperature drops, it increases the chances of a stroke and heart attack. In winter, due to constriction of the coronary artery, chest pain becomes worse. Besides, platelets adhere to one another more frequently in cooler temperatures.

Besides increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables, at least 30-40 minutes should be given to physical activity.

The experts said that people should follow a brisk-walk regime every day. Activities like cycling, swimming and jogging are also encouraged. These are called isotonic exercises, which are healthy for the heart. However, weightlifting, known as an isometric exercise of the muscle, is not heart-healthy, they said, adding smoking and consumption of alcohol should be reduced.

Cardiologist Dr PC Manoria said, “Heart patients should avoid venturing out in the cold. During winter, our blood vessels get constricted, increasing chances of a heart attack. Similarly, running in polluted atmosphere proves dangerous as pollutants are also inhaled which damage blood capillaries.”

For healthy heart

* Lifestyle modifications like increasing sun exposure and physical activity

* Reduced smoking and consumption of alcohol

* Avoid weightlifting

* Increase fruit and vegetable intake

* Avoid cold wave exposure

* Avoid eating more food, which causes weight gain and increases cholesterol