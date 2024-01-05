 Madhya Pradesh IAS Reshuffle: Kaushlendra Vikram Singh Posted As Bhopal Collector, Asheesh Singh Is New Indore Collector
Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Left: Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, Asheesh Singh (Right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In another IAS reshuffle on Friday, Bhopal Collector Asheesh Singh was posted as Indore Collector, replacing Illayaraj T. Officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh will take over as the new Bhopal collector.

Illayaraja T has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation, taking over from the current Indore collector.

Anil Suchari, the collector of Rewa division, has been removed from the post, and Gopal Chandra Dad is appointed as the new collector for the Rewa division. Notably, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is currently on a visit to Rewa, where regional meetings are scheduled. The previous collector for the Rewa division has been replaced ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.

Sanjay Gupta has been appointed as the Labour Commissioner. He previously held the position of Secretary in the General Administration Department.

Shreekant Banot is appointed as the Labor Commissioner and will now handle the additional responsibility of urban and rural investment. Previously, he held the position of Secretary in the General Administration Department.

On Thursday, IAS Officer Deepak Kumar Saxena was appointed as the new Collector of Jabalpur, replacing Saurabh Kumar Suman.

