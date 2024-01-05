 Constables Deputed In Bhopal, Indore Commissionerate Relieved
Constables Deputed In Bhopal, Indore Commissionerate Relieved

Around 300 constables from Bhopal and 350 from Indore are relieved

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 07:50 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters have called back all new constables posted in two police commissionerates, here on Thursday. A cabinet meeting was held in Jabalpur on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took a meeting of MLAs during the visit. MLA Ajay Vishnoi raised the issue in front of the CM that several police constables of Jabalpur district are deputed in the capital city. Following the issue, the PHQ released the orders on Thursday.

The PHQ has provided good number of new constables to maintain law and order of two newly formed commissionerate cities of Bhopal and Indore. In December 2021, the state government had issued notification and the police commissionerate system came into force.

The PHQ had provided its newly recruited constables to run police services in the two abovementioned cities.

On Thursday, the PHQ issued letters to both the commissioners to relieve constables in the morning so that they can report their joining to their principal units till noon.

Commissioner of police Bhopal Harinarayanachari Mishra said that from Bhopal as many as 300 constables have been relieved, similarly in Indore around 350 constables were deputed and they were also relieved.

He added that the Bhopal commissionerate had got back the constables who were attached and deputed in different districts. Some newly-recruited constables had also joined the district force and the number is almost same of outgoing constables.

article-image
