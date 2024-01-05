MP Weather Update: Biting Cold Shivers Bhopal, Other Cities After Rain With Sharp Drop In Day Temp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biting cold shivered Bhopal after a spell of rain simultaneously with sharp drop in day temperature was recorded in Bhopal on Thursday.

Sharp drop in day temperature was also recorded in other cities in state. Normal life paralysed after dense fog enveloped Bhopal throughout the day. It infused intense cold in state capital. In evening, it rained infusing much chill. Bhopal also experienced a spell of rain Wednesday night.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 7.2 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius while it recorded Bhopal recorded 14 degree Celsius which was 4.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded drop of 5.6 degrees Celsius in day temperature at 19.6 degrees Celsius while it recorded 16.0 degree Celsius which was 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal. Narmadapuram recorded drop of 4.9 degrees Celsius in day temperature at 20.4 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological department attributed this fog and clouds. While minimum temperatures remain surprisingly above normal. This stark contrast paints a picture of an unusually chilly North India and central parts, where residents shiver despite relatively warmer nights.

Yellow alert was issued for rain with dense fog in various districts in next 24 hours. The districts of Shahdol division and other districts like Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapura, Betul, Khandwa and Indore with visibility 200 meter to 300 meter.

Similarly, rain with fog and visibility 50 meter to 200 meter likely at districts of Gwalior –Chambal divisions and districts like Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Bhopal, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch.

According to meteorological department, Moderate to Dense FOG (MDF) occurred in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Nivari, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Damoh, Panna and Satna in morning hours.

Shallow to Moderate FOG (SMF) occured in Ujjain, Agar, Rajgarh, Dewas, Shajapur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Badwani, South Khargone, Damoh, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsingpur, Shahdol, Anuppur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi & Singrauli districts.

Visibility of 50 meter was recorded in Ratlam and Sagar and 100 meter in Khajuraho; 200 meter in Datia, Satna, Tikamgarh; 300 meter in Gwalior; 400 meter in Bhopal Airport; and 500 meter in Ujjain, Damoh and Rewa districts.