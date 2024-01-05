Caught On Cam: 13 Passengers Injured, 5 Critical After Bus Overturns Due To Tire Burst In MP's Guna

Guna Bus Accident LIVE: 13 Passengers Injured After Bus Overturns Due To Tire Burst | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a week after the “Burning Bus,” tragedy that claimed 13 innocent lives, Guna district witnessed another bus accident on Friday noon in which 8 to 10 people were injured. All the injured were taken to the hospital, where there condition is stable.

According to police, the front tire of the bus burst while it was heading from Guna to Sirsi. Due to the tire-burst, the driver lost control and overturned in a field near Umri outpost of the Myana police station area.

After receiving the information, Myana police rushed to the rescue and admitted the injured people to the district hospital. At the time of accident as many 18 to 19 people were present inside the bus.

After accident, passer-by immediately evacuated all the people and dialed 100.

Bus turned fire-ball just a week ago in Guna

Notably on December 27, one passenger bus turned into a fire-ball after it met with a head-on collision with the dumper leading to burning of 13 people alive, while 17 others got severely injured.

Taking cognizance of this incident, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had suspended Guna RTO and municipality CMO.Also, district collector, SP and transport commissioner were removed.

Police registered an FIR against the dumper driver, bus owner and bus driver and arrested them and after presenting them in the court, sent them to jail.