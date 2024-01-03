Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Announces 326 Job Vacancies For ITI Graduates

Representative Image |

The Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd. (MPPKVVCL) has released announcement which lists 326 job vacancies for a variety of positions, with a focus on those who have passed the Industrial Training Institute ITI from institutions affiliated with the State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT) or the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT).

The MPPKVVCL application period opened on December 18, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2024. Applicants for apprenticeship positions must be between the ages of 18 and 25, per the notification. Candidates in the reserved category may be eligible for age reductions in accordance with regulations. In order to submit an application, prospective candidates must first register at https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/, the apprenticeship portal. They should then go to https://www.mpwz.co.in/ or https://mpskills.gov.in, the company's official website.

Vacancies

There are 83 vacancies available for the post of electrician, 63 vacancies for Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, 55 for Stenographer (Hindi), 30 for Computer and Peripherals Hardware Repair and Maintenance Mechanic and Computer Networking Technician, 22 for Solar Technician, 21 for Wireman, 16 for Stenographer (English), 4 for Welder (Gas and Electric) and 2 for Multimedia and Web Page Designer.

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for candidates to have finished at least a year-long ITI course in a field like stenography (either in Hindi or English) or computer operator and programming assistant (COPA). A minimum of two years of ITI experience is required for apprenticeship training in trade and electricity.

In contrast to Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, who will benefit from a ten-year relaxation period, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC NCL) candidates will only be granted a maximum relaxation of five years.

Stipend

For individuals who have completed a one-year ITI course, the monthly stipend is Rs 7,700, and for those who have two years of ITI experience, it is Rs 8,050.