 AIESL Announces Recruitment Drive For Graduate Engineer (Trainee) Positions
AIESL Announces Recruitment Drive For Graduate Engineer (Trainee) Positions

Apply for the Graduate Engineer (Trainee) position at AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) before the January 15 deadline. 74 vacancies available. Visit www.aiesl.in for eligibility criteria, application process, and more details.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
AIESL Announces Recruitment Drive For Graduate Engineer (Trainee) Positions | Representative image

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has opened applications for the role of Graduate Engineer (Trainee). Aspiring candidates can seize this opportunity by submitting their applications online through the official website, www.aiesl.in. The application process is ongoing, with the deadline set for January 15.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies for the Graduate Engineer (Trainee) positions.

Eligibility Criteria

- General/EWS category candidates must not exceed 28 years of age.

- OBC category candidates should be within 31 years.

- SC/ST candidates' age limit is capped at 33 years.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to submit a Demand Draft of ₹1,500 favoring AI Engineering Services Limited, payable at New Delhi. However, SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen applicants are exempted from this fee.

Application Process

1. Visit www.aiesl.in to fill out the application form.

2. Following online submission, applicants must send the completed application form via Post/Speed Post/Courier to the address provided below.

Candidates are advised to ensure that the envelope containing the application form is superscribed with ‘Application for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee- Support Services’.

For further details and clarifications, candidates can refer to the official website at www.aiesl.in.

This revised version aims to provide a clearer and more structured overview of the AIESL Graduate Engineer (Trainee) recruitment, outlining essential details and instructions for interested applicants.

article-image

