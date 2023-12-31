AIESL Announces Recruitment Drive For Graduate Engineer (Trainee) Positions | Representative image

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has opened applications for the role of Graduate Engineer (Trainee). Aspiring candidates can seize this opportunity by submitting their applications online through the official website, www.aiesl.in. The application process is ongoing, with the deadline set for January 15.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies for the Graduate Engineer (Trainee) positions.

Eligibility Criteria

- General/EWS category candidates must not exceed 28 years of age.

- OBC category candidates should be within 31 years.

- SC/ST candidates' age limit is capped at 33 years.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to submit a Demand Draft of ₹1,500 favoring AI Engineering Services Limited, payable at New Delhi. However, SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen applicants are exempted from this fee.

Application Process

1. Visit www.aiesl.in to fill out the application form.

2. Following online submission, applicants must send the completed application form via Post/Speed Post/Courier to the address provided below.

Candidates are advised to ensure that the envelope containing the application form is superscribed with ‘Application for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee- Support Services’.

For further details and clarifications, candidates can refer to the official website at www.aiesl.in.

