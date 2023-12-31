UP: Student Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket | Representative Image

In Hasanpur, a somber incident unfolded as 16-year-old Prince Saini, a dedicated class 10 student, experienced a sudden and tragic turn of events while engrossed in a game of cricket, according to various media reports. Prince, in an attempt to quench his thirst, consumed cold water from a bottle during the match. Unfortunately, his well-intentioned act took a dire toll on his health, and his condition rapidly deteriorated.

Concerned for Prince's well-being, those around him swiftly took him to a medical professional in the hopes of finding a remedy for his alarming symptoms. However, the doctor, after a thorough examination, delivered the devastating news that Prince had succumbed to a heart attack.

Entire community in shock

The entire community was left in shock and mourning as they grappled with the untimely loss of a promising 10th-class student. The incident served as a poignant reminder of the potential risks associated with seemingly innocuous actions, prompting reflection on the need for awareness regarding the importance of health and safety, even in the midst of recreational activities. The tragic episode left a somber impact on the community, fostering a collective sense of sorrow and emphasizing the fragility of life in unexpected moments.