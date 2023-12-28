Indore: Painter Dies Of Heart Attack While Working, Chilling Video Of Sudden Death Surfaces

Heart attack death in Indore | X/@kashifkakvi

Indore, December 28: A man suddenly died of heart attack in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The sudden death was caught on a CCTV camera. The CCTV video shows the man collapsing suddenly after suffering a heart attack. The incident took place on December 26. The exact place where it happened was not immediately known.

The deceased man, Ashish, was a painter. As per reports, Ashish was feeling uneasiness while working at a site in Indore. He washed his face and took a break from the work. He sat on a bucket of paint. Moments later, he fells on his back.

काम के दौरान इंदौर के पेंटर आशीष को घबराहट हुई। वह उठा तुरंत पानी पीया और मुंह धो कर लौटा।



उसके बाद एका एक सीने में दर्द उठा। वह पेंट के डब्बे पर बैठ गया पर 1 मिनट के अंदर वह गिर पड़ा।



उसके दिल की धड़कन रुक चुकी थी।



Co-workers come to Ashish's rescue

Two of Ashish's fellow workers immediately cried for help and tried to revive him. However, it was too late and Ashish had passed away. Reports said he suffered a heart attack, fell and died on the spot. Further details about the incident were awaited.

There have been many incidents in the past where people, especially youths, suddenly suffered a heart attack and passed away. Many videos of people dying suddenly due to heart attack have also surfaced online.

The sudden death among youths are being linked with COVID-19 vaccination. However, the government had in July informed the Lok Sabha that there were not sufficient evidence to ascertain exact cause of sudden death among young people.