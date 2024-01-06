MP Ex-CM Shivraj Urges Govt Action After 26 Girls Go Missing From Illegally Run Children's Home In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the state government for action in the case of the disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home in Bhopal which is allegedly operating without permission.

भोपाल के परवलिया थाना क्षेत्र में बिना अनुमति संचालित बालगृह से 26 बालिकाओं के गायब होने का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है।



मामले की गंभीरता तथा संवेदनशीलता को देखते हुए सरकार से संज्ञान लेने एवं त्वरित कार्रवाई करने का आग्रह करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 6, 2024

Chouhan Takes To Social Media

"The case of the disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home operating without permission in Parwalia police station area of Bhopal has come to my notice," Chouhan said in a post on X.

"Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, I urge the government to take cognizance and take immediate action," he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Parwaliya Sadak Police Station in Bhopal under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 naming an individual named Anil Methew, the manager of the children's home, as an accused.

According to the police, of the 68 girls registered at the home, between 6-18 years of age, 26 have been reported missing, as stated in the FIR.

The FIR further stated that the children's home was not being run under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and was unregistered.

National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has written to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary regarding the matter.