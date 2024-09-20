Religious Functions Organised With Black Money, Says, Digvijaya Singh’s Brother In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s brother Lakshman Singh known for courting controversies by issuing statements has now targeted people over religion. He criticised some people over the issue of animal fats in the Laddus distributed as Prasad at Tiraputi temple.

The issue of Prasad has raised a dust on social media. In a post on social media, Singh wrote that many people organised religious functions with the help of black money. Such people lack faith in religion and have become more hypocritical. The leaders of the BJP and Congress frequently organise religious functions. Singh has spared none.

The number of people, organising such religious functions, increases before Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, Singh wrote. Singh has been criticising his own party in the past few days. About Rahul’s meeting with US MP Ilhan Omar during his US visit, Singh wrote: “Neta Ji, now stop. Enough is enough.” Although Singh has been criticising the Congress, the party is not taking any action against him. After his defeat in the Vidhan Sabha election, his attack on the party has become fiercer that it was before.

No action as he is Diggy’s brother

According to sources in the Congress, despite his anti-party activities, action is not taken against Lakshman Singh as he is Digvijaya Singh’s brother. The Congress leaders said had any other Congress man issued such statements, the party would have thrown him out of the organisation.