 Madhya Pradesh: Congress Takes Out Kisan Nyaya Yatra Rallies In Bhopal, Indore & Other Cities, Demands Higher MSP For Soybean (WATCH)
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress Takes Out Kisan Nyaya Yatra Rallies In Bhopal, Indore & Other Cities, Demands Higher MSP For Soybean (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Takes Out Kisan Nyaya Yatra Rallies In Bhopal, Indore & Other Cities, Demands Higher MSP For Soybean (WATCH)

Visuals of the rally being taken out across the state has surfaced on social media platforms.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress has organised 'Kisan Nyaya Yatra' across the state on Friday. The objective of the rally is to demand higher minimum support price (MSP) for soyabean, wheat and paddy for the farmers.

The yatra was organised in many cities, like Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Chhindwara and Jabalpur. Social media is flooding with the pictures of the rally, showing Congressmen driving tractors and raising slogans.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh participated in the Indore rally.

Congress rally in Bhopal

Congress rally in Bhopal |

According to information, a mega rally in support of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh was organised in the city of Indore on Friday. Backed up by PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and ex CM Digvijaya Singh, the rally began from Choithram Mandi to the Indore Collectorate. The organisers asked for permission of 150 tractors in the rally, but the administration only allowed one. The one tractor was being driven by Jitu Patwari with farmers around him.

Speaking in front of the Collectorate, ex CM Digvijaya Singh said that our demand is that the price of soybean should be 6 thousand rupees per quintal. Whereas the government has fixed MSP at Rs 4892. This difference of Rs 1108 should be paid by the state government.

Following this, Jitu Patwari gave an ultimatum to the Collectorate and said that if their demands are not met, the next step would be closing of all the markets in the city.

