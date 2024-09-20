Madhya Pradesh: Congress Takes Out Kisan Nyaya Yatra Rallies In Bhopal, Indore & Other Cities, Demands Higher MSP For Soybean (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress has organised 'Kisan Nyaya Yatra' across the state on Friday. The objective of the rally is to demand higher minimum support price (MSP) for soyabean, wheat and paddy for the farmers.

The yatra was organised in many cities, like Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Chhindwara and Jabalpur. Social media is flooding with the pictures of the rally, showing Congressmen driving tractors and raising slogans.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh participated in the Indore rally.

Congress rally in Bhopal |

आज छिंदवाड़ा जिला मुख्यालय में जिले भर से ट्रैक्टर लेकर आए किसान भाइयो के साथ किसान न्याय यात्रा में सम्मिलित होकर किसान भाइयो की आवाज़ बुलन्द किया।



केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार की किसान विरोधी नीतियों के कारण आज किसान आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर हो गया है ।…1/2 pic.twitter.com/Jy0NEPrWp5 — Nakul Kamal Nath (@NakulKNath) September 20, 2024

According to information, a mega rally in support of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh was organised in the city of Indore on Friday. Backed up by PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and ex CM Digvijaya Singh, the rally began from Choithram Mandi to the Indore Collectorate. The organisers asked for permission of 150 tractors in the rally, but the administration only allowed one. The one tractor was being driven by Jitu Patwari with farmers around him.

Speaking in front of the Collectorate, ex CM Digvijaya Singh said that our demand is that the price of soybean should be 6 thousand rupees per quintal. Whereas the government has fixed MSP at Rs 4892. This difference of Rs 1108 should be paid by the state government.

Following this, Jitu Patwari gave an ultimatum to the Collectorate and said that if their demands are not met, the next step would be closing of all the markets in the city.