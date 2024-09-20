 'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs Opposition’s Stand On Article 370 (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs Opposition’s Stand On Article 370 (WATCH)

'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs Opposition’s Stand On Article 370 (WATCH)

The Pakistan Minister also claimed that Article 370 could return should the NC-Congress alliance come to power in J-K.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly backed the Congress-NC alliance's stand on Article 370, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday demanded clarification from Congress, asking if the "alliance is forged by Pakistan".

"Pakistan's Defence Minister is openly saying that Pakistan, Congress and NC have the same opinion regarding abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. So, was this alliance forged by Pakistan? Congress president should give a clarification regarding this. If Congress is implementing Pakistan's agenda, it is highly condemnable and unfortunate," CM Yadav said.

Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...
article-image

Yadav criticised Congress, saying "Congress is furthering Pakistan's agenda." "Joining hands with anti-nationals and enemies of the country just for electoral politics is a matter of shame. Congress president should apologise and answer Pakistan in strong words that they should look after their own condition," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Congress in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Solanki spoke on BJP-PDP alliance in 2014.

FPJ Shorts
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues

"As far as the discussions on NC and PDP are concerned, I would like to ask the PM and BJP, did you not form a government with them in the past? Those governments worked... Our political agenda is ours, of Congress'. We stand by our manifesto. Our alliance with NC is for elections. After elections, our government will work on common minimum programme, Solanki said.

Read Also
MP BJP V D Sharma Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi In Bhopal (WATCH)
article-image

Pakistan Defence Minister Aligns with NC-Congress Alliance on Article 370 and 35A

Earlier speaking on Geo News to senior journalist Hamid Mir in a show Capital Talk, the Pakistan Defence Minister was asked whether Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page regarding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khwaja Asif replied, "Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same." The Pakistan Minister also claimed that Article 370 could return should the NC-Congress alliance come to power in J-K. "I think it is possible. Currently, the National Conference and Congress have very big importance over there. The population of the valley has been motivated a lot on this issue and I believe, there is a chance that the Conference (National Conference) will come to power. They have made this an election issue that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored," Asif told Geo News

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs...

'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs...

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...

Ghats, Water Bodies Littered With Leftover Material In Bhopal

Ghats, Water Bodies Littered With Leftover Material In Bhopal