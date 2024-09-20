'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs Opposition’s Stand On Article 370 (WATCH)

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly backed the Congress-NC alliance's stand on Article 370, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday demanded clarification from Congress, asking if the "alliance is forged by Pakistan".

"Pakistan's Defence Minister is openly saying that Pakistan, Congress and NC have the same opinion regarding abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. So, was this alliance forged by Pakistan? Congress president should give a clarification regarding this. If Congress is implementing Pakistan's agenda, it is highly condemnable and unfortunate," CM Yadav said.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Pakistan Defence Minister reportedly backing Congress-NC alliance's stand on Article 370, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Pakistan's Defence Minister is openly saying that Pakistan, Congress and NC have the same opinion regarding abrogation of Articles… pic.twitter.com/HHbnn1DND5 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

Yadav criticised Congress, saying "Congress is furthering Pakistan's agenda." "Joining hands with anti-nationals and enemies of the country just for electoral politics is a matter of shame. Congress president should apologise and answer Pakistan in strong words that they should look after their own condition," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Congress in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Solanki spoke on BJP-PDP alliance in 2014.

"As far as the discussions on NC and PDP are concerned, I would like to ask the PM and BJP, did you not form a government with them in the past? Those governments worked... Our political agenda is ours, of Congress'. We stand by our manifesto. Our alliance with NC is for elections. After elections, our government will work on common minimum programme, Solanki said.

Pakistan Defence Minister Aligns with NC-Congress Alliance on Article 370 and 35A

Earlier speaking on Geo News to senior journalist Hamid Mir in a show Capital Talk, the Pakistan Defence Minister was asked whether Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page regarding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khwaja Asif replied, "Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same." The Pakistan Minister also claimed that Article 370 could return should the NC-Congress alliance come to power in J-K. "I think it is possible. Currently, the National Conference and Congress have very big importance over there. The population of the valley has been motivated a lot on this issue and I believe, there is a chance that the Conference (National Conference) will come to power. They have made this an election issue that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored," Asif told Geo News