 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya Pradesh’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya Pradesh’

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya Pradesh’

A meeting will be held with 400 participants coming from eight countries to discuss the industrial possibilities in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will meet industrialists in Kolkata on Friday and a roadshow ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh’ will be taken out said the officials here on Thursday. A meeting will be held with 400 participants coming from eight countries to discuss the industrial possibilities in the state.

The CM will be hold one-on-one discussions with around 22 industry representatives from India and abroad, including key players from the steel, hosiery and garment sectors as well as logistics industrialists and German Consulate.

Read Also
Bhopal: Administration Seals Radcliffe School Amid Massive Protest; Parents, ABVP Demand That The...
article-image

In addition to these meetings, Yadav will engage with top industrialists over lunch and dinner to discuss investment opportunities. He will emphasise the state’s investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, stable administrative support and attractive incentives.

The state's consistent industrial policy, excellent logistics connectivity, reliable power supply, abundant natural resources and highly skilled workforce make it a compelling destination for investment. During the roadshow, the CM will encourage industrialists to join forces and partner with the state’s development initiatives.

FPJ Shorts
SC To Resume NEET PG 2024 Hearing Against NBEMS; MCC AIQ Counselling To Start Soon
SC To Resume NEET PG 2024 Hearing Against NBEMS; MCC AIQ Counselling To Start Soon
Punjab Robbery CCTV Video: Armed Thieves Attack Man Inside Moga Medical Shop, Flee With Cash & Mobile Phone
Punjab Robbery CCTV Video: Armed Thieves Attack Man Inside Moga Medical Shop, Flee With Cash & Mobile Phone
Krystle D'Souza Says People Advised Her To 'Change' Eye Colour As She Has Green Eyes: 'Wore Brown Lenses For 10 Years'
Krystle D'Souza Says People Advised Her To 'Change' Eye Colour As She Has Green Eyes: 'Wore Brown Lenses For 10 Years'
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How Much Points Will Be Deducted As Per ICC Rules
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How Much Points Will Be Deducted As Per ICC Rules

Principal secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Singh will give a presentation on investment policy and opportunities in the state. Highlighting investment opportunities in the tourism sector, investment opportunities in mining and mineral sector will be presented. A video film ‘Advantage MP’ will be screened in which the industrialists will share their experiences of investment in Madhya Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...

Ghats, Water Bodies Littered With Leftover Material In Bhopal

Ghats, Water Bodies Littered With Leftover Material In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: EOW Registers Case Against Indore-Based Two Builders

Madhya Pradesh: EOW Registers Case Against Indore-Based Two Builders

Bhopal: Panchayat Secy's Phone Hacked, Obscene Photos, Videos Posted On WhatsApp Group

Bhopal: Panchayat Secy's Phone Hacked, Obscene Photos, Videos Posted On WhatsApp Group

Bhopal: Guest Teachers Have Been Protesting For Years, But Govt Doesn’t Pay Any Heed To Their...

Bhopal: Guest Teachers Have Been Protesting For Years, But Govt Doesn’t Pay Any Heed To Their...