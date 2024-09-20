MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya Pradesh’

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will meet industrialists in Kolkata on Friday and a roadshow ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh’ will be taken out said the officials here on Thursday. A meeting will be held with 400 participants coming from eight countries to discuss the industrial possibilities in the state.

The CM will be hold one-on-one discussions with around 22 industry representatives from India and abroad, including key players from the steel, hosiery and garment sectors as well as logistics industrialists and German Consulate.

In addition to these meetings, Yadav will engage with top industrialists over lunch and dinner to discuss investment opportunities. He will emphasise the state’s investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, stable administrative support and attractive incentives.

The state's consistent industrial policy, excellent logistics connectivity, reliable power supply, abundant natural resources and highly skilled workforce make it a compelling destination for investment. During the roadshow, the CM will encourage industrialists to join forces and partner with the state’s development initiatives.

Principal secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Singh will give a presentation on investment policy and opportunities in the state. Highlighting investment opportunities in the tourism sector, investment opportunities in mining and mineral sector will be presented. A video film ‘Advantage MP’ will be screened in which the industrialists will share their experiences of investment in Madhya Pradesh.