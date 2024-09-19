 Bizarre! Madhya Pradesh’s Married Software Engineer Marries Five Other Women; Family Portrayed Him As Bachelor
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): This case from Madhya Pradesh looks like one straight out of a soap opera! A software engineer from Gwalior has allegedly married five women, all while still being married to his first wife. Apparently, his family arranged all the other weddings; portraying him as an eligible bachelor.

His first wife reached the Gwalior SP and lodged a complaint. She had already filed an FIR at the women’s police station, but no arrest had been made so far. She has now requested that his passport and documents be seized, as she believes he is planning to flee the country. The DSP of the Women’s Crime Branch has assured her that action will be taken.

