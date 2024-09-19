Bizarre! Madhya Pradesh’s Married Software Engineer Marries Five Other Women; Family Portrayed Him As Bachelor

Representative Image (AI Generated) |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): This case from Madhya Pradesh looks like one straight out of a soap opera! A software engineer from Gwalior has allegedly married five women, all while still being married to his first wife. Apparently, his family arranged all the other weddings; portraying him as an eligible bachelor.

His first wife reached the Gwalior SP and lodged a complaint. She had already filed an FIR at the women’s police station, but no arrest had been made so far. She has now requested that his passport and documents be seized, as she believes he is planning to flee the country. The DSP of the Women’s Crime Branch has assured her that action will be taken.

According to information, Mamta Jamra, the first wife, married Singh Shekhar on May 13, 2018, but soon discovered that he would disappear for days, citing work. Her suspicions led her to dig deeper, uncovering that he had been maintaining relationships with several women. Shockingly, his family arranged these marriages, presenting him as a highly educated and eligible bachelor.

Mamta filed a dowry harassment case against him in 2022, which is still pending in court. Despite two years of warrants being issued, the police have yet to arrest him. Mamta claims Rustam is planning to flee the country and has requested police to seize his passport and documents. Gwalior Women Crime Branch DSP has assured Mamta that action will be taken. Rustam's alleged deceit and multiple marriages are now under investigation.