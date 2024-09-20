AIIMS Bhopal Removes Brain Clot Through ‘Stentriever’ Device

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal doctors removed brain clots from a 25-year-old man through a specialized physical device ‘stentriever’ during an advanced procedure known as Endovascular Mechanical Thrombectomy recently.

According to AIIMS, the youth, who suffered a paralytic attack on the left side of his body, was brought to AIIMS’s emergency department. The CT scan revealed a blockage in a major brain artery, the Middle Cerebral Artery, which had caused significant brain damage, said the doctors.

Deploying an advanced procedure known as Endovascular Mechanical Thrombectomy, the clots were successfully removed. The patient has since shown a remarkable recovery, regaining movement in both his arms and legs, they added. Mechanical thrombectomy procedure that physically removes the clot from the affected artery using a specialized device called a stentriever. The device is guided through blood vessels, capturing and removing the clot, thereby restoring normal blood flow to the brain.

In box Detecting symptoms through F.A.C.T Studies have shown that patients treated within the critical 6 to 24-hour window post-stroke have significantly better chances of recovery, said medical experts. Early symptoms of stroke can be detected using the acronym F.A.S.T.—Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time to call emergency services, they added.