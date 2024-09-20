 Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting

Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting

High level probe demanded over selling entire prime location properties in name of smart city development

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Smart City CEO KL Mina is going to lose his chair for skipping a crucial meeting chaired by district-in-charge minister Chetan Kashyap on Friday. Expressing displeasure over Mina giving a miss to the meeting, the minister directed the collector to issue notice to him. Besides, the minister also asked to hold a separate detailed review meeting of the Smart City Advisory Board.

The minister was told that Smart City officials sold entire prime locations properties in the name of  smart city  development but no such development is visible in the state capital. Even the Smart City does not have any money for repairing street lights, the minister was told. They urged the minister to order a high level probe on the matter.

Read Also
AIIMS Bhopal Removes Brain Clot Through ‘Stentriever’ Device
article-image

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “We have demanded a high level probe in smart city affairs as it has no money even for street light repairs even after selling prime location properties.” Minister-in-charge Kashyap said that the works going on in the district should be completed within the time limit and the pace of work should be further accelerated. The minister said that Bhopal is the capital of the state and any kind of negligence in development works will not be tolerated.

During the review of Jal Jeevan Mission, Kashyap expressed concern over the slow pace of water supply schemes and directed the authorities to complete them soon. He also said that regular and continuous water supply should be ensured under drinking water schemes. While reviewing the CM Rise Schools, the minister-in-charge directed that the playgrounds should be expanded in all the schools of the district.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion

For this, he asked the collector to write to the education minister for allocation of additional funds. Kashyap also gave instructions to start Sanjeevani clinics under health services in urban areas soon. The minister-in-charge said that the clinics should be inaugurated through the local public representatives. In the meeting, instructions were given to expedite the development works of the district and ensure timely completion of the schemes.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting

Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting

AIIMS Bhopal Removes Brain Clot Through ‘Stentriever’ Device

AIIMS Bhopal Removes Brain Clot Through ‘Stentriever’ Device

DPC To Schools: Ensure Police Verification Of School Staff In Bhopal

DPC To Schools: Ensure Police Verification Of School Staff In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 20K Cr Investment Proposal At Kolkata Road Show

Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 20K Cr Investment Proposal At Kolkata Road Show

Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena

Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena