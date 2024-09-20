Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Smart City CEO KL Mina is going to lose his chair for skipping a crucial meeting chaired by district-in-charge minister Chetan Kashyap on Friday. Expressing displeasure over Mina giving a miss to the meeting, the minister directed the collector to issue notice to him. Besides, the minister also asked to hold a separate detailed review meeting of the Smart City Advisory Board.

The minister was told that Smart City officials sold entire prime locations properties in the name of smart city development but no such development is visible in the state capital. Even the Smart City does not have any money for repairing street lights, the minister was told. They urged the minister to order a high level probe on the matter.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “We have demanded a high level probe in smart city affairs as it has no money even for street light repairs even after selling prime location properties.” Minister-in-charge Kashyap said that the works going on in the district should be completed within the time limit and the pace of work should be further accelerated. The minister said that Bhopal is the capital of the state and any kind of negligence in development works will not be tolerated.

During the review of Jal Jeevan Mission, Kashyap expressed concern over the slow pace of water supply schemes and directed the authorities to complete them soon. He also said that regular and continuous water supply should be ensured under drinking water schemes. While reviewing the CM Rise Schools, the minister-in-charge directed that the playgrounds should be expanded in all the schools of the district.

For this, he asked the collector to write to the education minister for allocation of additional funds. Kashyap also gave instructions to start Sanjeevani clinics under health services in urban areas soon. The minister-in-charge said that the clinics should be inaugurated through the local public representatives. In the meeting, instructions were given to expedite the development works of the district and ensure timely completion of the schemes.