'When Out Of Power, Photographs Also Disappear From Hoardings,' Says Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was replaced by Dr. Mohan Yadav from MP CM's post has said, “If you are the chief minister, your feet are as adorable as a lotus. But when you are not in power, even your photographs disappear from the hoardings as if you had never existed.”

There are many dedicated workers in politics, a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lives for the country, but there are many fair-weather friends; politics is a bizarre place, he said.

Chouhan took part in the annual event at Brahmakumari Sukh Shanti Bhawan in the Neelbad are on Sunday. “When we fix a target for others and work accordingly, we are filled with job,” he said. Now, he has been working continuously, which is not related to politics, he said, adding that he is enjoying it.

Expressed disappointment in past

On 3 January, it was reported that Chouhan had said, while awaiting 'rajtilak' (coronation), one can sometimes find himself in 'vanvas' (exile).

Speaking to a gathering in Shahganj town while occupying his Budhni assembly seat, Chouhan broke down in tears and declared that he will always be among the people, especially his sisters.

'Mama ka ghar'

Recently, a new sign reading "Mama Ka Ghar" appeared at Chouhan's Bhopal home. Because of the social programs he implemented for women while serving as chief minister, the senior BJP leader is referred to as "Mama" with respect in the state.