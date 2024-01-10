Bhopal: RSS’ Arun Kumar To Take Part In BJP’s Chintan Shivir | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many RSS leaders will be present at the BJP’s Chintan Shivir in Bhopal on Thursday. Sah SarKaryavah of the RSS Arun Kumar, who looks after the coordination between the BJP and the Sangh, will be present at the meeting.

Besides Arun Kumar, RSS KhetrPracharak Deepak Visupte and other senior leaders will take part in the Chintan Shivir.

The meeting may be held in a resort in Sehore. Organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma inspected the resort on Tuesday.

Arun Kumar’s presence in the meeting is considered very important. The main agenda of the meeting will be the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Coordination between the party and the organisation will also figure in the discussion. Such a meeting is being organised for the first time after the assembly election.

The RSS played an important role in the recently held assembly election.

The RSS members reached every place in the state and held meetings. Afterwards, they united the public opinion in favour of the BJP.

The RSS leaders are making the same strategy for the Lok Sabha polls as they did for the assembly election. They will go to people and gather public opinion for the BJP.

For the BJP, the consecration of the idol of Ramlala at the temple in Ayodhya is the main issue.

After the consecration ceremony, how they will take the issue to the people will be discussed at the meeting.

The issues, which the government will give priority to, may also figure at the meeting.