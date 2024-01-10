Bhopal: NGT Extends Govt's Deadline By One Month To File Reply Over Kaliasot Dam Green Belt Encroachments | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has conceded to the request granting one month additional time to the State government to respond to objections raised by petitioners and green activists over the action taken report regarding encroachments on the green belt of Kaliasot Dam.

The petitioners seeking removal of encroachments from the green belts of the Kerwa and Kaliasot dams in Bhopal have alleged that the joint committee had made a false claims in its report that it presented before NGT stating that notices have been served on all 129 encroachers — 96 at Kaliasot dam site and 33 at Kerwa.

According to the petitioners, two reports presented to the green tribunal have been prepared by the same department but are contradictory in nature. As per the first report, water quality is of A and B grade as untreated water is not being released into the two reservoirs. However the second report states that untreated water from three nullahs is getting into Kaliasot and 84 KLD waste water from three villages is contaminating Kerwa reservoir.

Also, the first committee had not found any encroachment at the two sites while the second committee identified as many as 129 illegal structures and occupations. The petitioners argued the two contradictory reports prepared by officials of the state government were presented on oath before the NGT. “We want to know which of the two reports is correct. There should be a probe into it. Action should be taken against officials of the committee, who mislead the tribunal by presenting a false report,” said the petitioner.

Dr SC Pandey, the petitioner, said, “Government had sought one more month's time from NGT to submit the reply and the Green tribunal has accepted it. The government has not prepared its reply on objections we raised.”

Rashid Noor Khan, another petitioner, said, “ It is a sorry state that the government is yet to prepare a reply to the objections we have raised. NGT has given an additional month's time for the government to reply.”