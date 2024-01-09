Bhopal: Transporters Relaunch Protest, Border Districts Most Affected | FP Photo

BHOPAL/SEHORE: The transporters on Tuesday re-started protest against Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 in the state specially in districts located along Maharashtra border. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has not supported it though.

In Sehore, the members of drivers’ union stopped the truck drivers and made them wear garland of shoes and slippers as mark of protest. In Bhairunda (Nasrullaganj), trucks were stopped by the local drivers’ union at Atraliya Mandi intersection.

The videos of two incidents went viral on social media. Video shows that trucks, dumpers were stopped forcefully and their drivers were made to wear garland of shoes.

Bherunda police station SHO JS Sidhu said, “When the police reached the spot, protesters managed to flee from spot. No one has filed a complaint about the incident.”

State AIMTC president CL Mukati said, “We held talks with union government, which said there was no reason to go on strike as the law was not implemented. But once law is implemented not much can be done.”

Transporters had launched three-day token strike on January 22. Transporters and commercial drivers are demanding the withdrawal or amendment of Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Their primary concern is 10-year imprisonment and Rs 7 lakh fine for drivers who flee the scene of an accident without reporting it.

Govt clears stand

Union government in a letter to AIMTC president Amritlal Madan said that provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were not implemented. Decision to invoke provision of 10-year imprisonment and fine will be enforced after consultation with AIMTC.