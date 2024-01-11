Indore Covid Updates: Dubai Returned Man Among Four New Positive Cases | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 is spreading its tentacles in Indore swiftly as four more people tested Covid positive on Wednesday. The new cases include two men and two women. One of the patients has a travel history of Dubai while three others do not have any travel history but two of them have been admitted to the hospital.

The number of active cases in the city has increased to eight as eight of the patients were also discharged from home isolation on Wednesday. According to IDSP Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar, two women aged 55 years and 22 years and two men of 42 years and a 52-year were found positive on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man was found positive after returning from Dubai. His samples were taken from the airport. “All these patients had gone for testing after having mild cough and cold.

“Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” he added. As per health department records, over 212,871 patients have been found positive in Indore and over 1,472 have died since the outbreak of the disease.