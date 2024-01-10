School Bus Accident In Indore: Deceased's Kin Stage Chakkajam For 2.5 Hours On Manikbagh Bridge; Demand Action Against School Mgmt |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of the restaurant owner, who was killed after being hit by a school bus under Manikbagh Bridge, staged a chakkajam for more than two-and-a-half hours on the Bridge on Wednesday keeping his body on the road.

The family members demanded action against the school management and to give a government job to one of the family members of the deceased. They said that the bus driver was drunk, a fact corroborated by the police, and was driving the bus recklessly.

The district administration has given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of the deceased and the police assured that appropriate action would be taken against the guilty. ACP (Juni Indore) Devendra Singh Dhurve said that alcohol was found in the blood of the errant driver so the police are going to add additional sections to the case against him.

Dhurve said that SDM talked with the school management which has agreed to some demands of the family members. Restaurant owner Deepak Chowla (40), a resident of Rajmahal Colony was killed after being hit by the bus of a private school on Tuesday afternoon. The bus was speeding and it hit a two-wheeler injuring a person named Deva Hariyani.

After that, the bus hit Deepak and rammed into a shop. After the post-mortem today, the family members and the traders of the area reached Manikbagh Bridge where they kept the body on the road and staged chakkajam demanding action against the school authorities as well. The bus driver was in inebriated condition and he was caught by the police.

Family members demanded compensation from the school management as well. SDM (Rau) Rakesh Parmar said that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh has been given to the family members of the deceased by the collector from Red Cross society.

Deepak’s cousin Akshay Ahuja informed media persons that the bus was being driven on the wrong side. Deepak was standing near the road and was talking over the phone when the bus hit him. Deepak is survived by his wife Manvi and two daughters - Aradhya and Krishna.

Deepak was the breadwinner of his family so his wife should be given a government job. Also, the education of the daughters should be done by the school, demanded the family members. The protestors were demanding that senior administrative officers come to the spot. They alleged that the police officers were also aware about their chakkajam but did not come for hours.