Bhopal: Swami Vivekananda’s 100-Year-Old Prediction On India Has Come True, Says CM Yadav At Youth Day Programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Swami Vivekananda’s prophecy on India creating its own identity has come true. He had predicted that India will still be a young nation in the 21st century, which is blatantly visible as all school students and even the elderly have ensured their presence at the Surya Namaskar and Pranayam programme here.”

These statements were made by state Chief minister Mohan Yadav, who was present at the Surya Namaskar and Pranayam programme, organised on the occasion of youth day, being observed across the nation and the state at the Subhash excellence school in the city on Friday morning.

Alongside him, Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, minister Rakesh Singh and Krishna Gaur were present, along with thousands of students in attendance.

CM Yadav said that Vivekananda’s prophecy came true under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as India has today reached the lunar and the Solar surface with the successful launch of Chandrayaan and Aditya L-1. He added that the state is on its path to become the number one state across the country, as the Indore city has bagged the first position in sanitation survey for the seventh time in a row.

'We will send 5 lakh laddus from Ujjain for Ram Temple inauguration'

Addressing the event, he further spoke on the Ram temple consecration ceremony, slated to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. He said that the construction of the temple is a 17 lakh-year-old dream, and Madhya Pradesh will not lag behind in celebrating such an auspicious occasion. He said, “A total of 5 lakh laddus will be sent from the town of Lord Mahakal, Ujjain to the Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

Following his oration, the school students along with all the dignitaries including CM Yadav performed Suya Namaskar. The event came to a halt with the National Anthem being played.