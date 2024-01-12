MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Surya Namaskar With School Children On National Youth Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore and Bhopal witnessed vibrant celebrations on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, also observed as National Youth Day. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined students from Subhash School in a mass Surya Namaskar program on Friday. The event aimed to promote fitness and mindfulness.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav marked the occasion at the Central Jail in Indore, where he practiced yoga with inmates. The Central Jail Superintendent, Alka Sonakar, and all officers were present during the yoga session.

In another part of the city at Mahesh Guard Line, a Surya Namaskar session took place. The event saw the participation of Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh and Collector Ashish Singh, emphasizing the significance of physical well-being.

In Mahakal Puram, a collective Surya Namaskar session was conducted, enhancing the divine aura of Lord Mahakal. The event saw the participation of dignitaries such as legislator Anil Jain, former legislator and Cabinet Minister Paras Chand Jain, Bahadur Singh Bor Mundla, former Municipal Corporation President Sonu Gahlot, Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, and District Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena, among others. Additionally, 14 students from various states actively joined the session, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere filled with positive energy. This group Surya Namaskar program not only serves as a means to promote physical well-being but also provides a unique opportunity for participants to experience a collective sense of soulful connection and tranquility.