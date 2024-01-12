Indore: Crackdown On Errant Buses Continues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traffic police continued surprise inspection of school and passenger buses for the third day on Thursday. According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO officials and traffic police launched a special checking campaign at various squares to check passenger as well as school buses.

‘Over 65 buses were checked during the drive. We have checked buses against permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, speeding, pressure horn and others,’ the RTO said, adding that a fine of Rs 95 lakh was slapped on these vehicles for violation of norms under Motor Vehicles Act. He said that the drive will continue and random checking will be done on buses across the city to prevent mishaps. Sharma further said that one bus was seized for not having a permit and another bus on Indore-Ujjain Road was seized for transporting goods on the roof. ‘Action was taken against a total of 23 vehicles on Indore-Ujjain Road. Similarly, action was taken against 34 vehicles on Indore-Dewas Road, 9 vehicles at MhowToll Naka and 22 vehicles on Indore to Manpur Road,’ the RTO said.

Learning licence of over 250 women issued

The Regional Transport Office organised programmes by reaching out to colleges to make girl students aware about road safety. On the first day, programmes were organised in two colleges and learning licences for more than 250 girl students were also issued. RTO Pradeep Sharma said that such programmes will be organised in colleges till January 17. A camp was organised at Government Bherulal Patidar College, Mhow and Lavkush Vihar on Thursday.

‘Along with giving information to students about traffic rules, they were also told about the penal provisions related to their violation, road safety and measures to control road accidents. The entire process of online learning licence was explained through presentation. Also, online applications for learning licences were made for youth above 18 years of age, and their learning licences were distributed to them after they were successful in the learning licence test,’ the RTO said.

Similarly, camps will be organised at Government College Sanwer on January 12, Government Polytechnic College on January 13, Old GDC College on January 15, Silawat College Depalpur on January 16 and Government Driving Training Institute on January 17. Along with this, a bike rally will be organised on January 14 to increase awareness about road safety.