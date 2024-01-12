Indore: Man Booked For Rs 35L Land Fraud With Woman From Gujarat

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police booked a man for Rs 35 lakh land fraud with a woman from Gujarat, police said on Thursday. The woman had entered into a deal with the accused for a plot of land for Rs 42 lakh and she had given Rs 35 lakh to the accused but the accused neither registered the land in the woman’s name nor did he return the money to her.

According to the police, Soni Jain, a resident of Ahmedabad had lodged a complaint with the police that she had a deal with Bhupendra Singh six years ago. She had paid Rs 35.40 lakh to him and she had told him that she would pay the remaining amount during the registry but the accused did not register the land and he also refused to return her money. Then, she lodged a complaint with the police. A case under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.