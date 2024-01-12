 MP: Pregnant Women In Jabalpur Taking Consultation From Doctors To Align Child's Birth With Ram Temple Ceremony
More than a thousand pregnant women in Jabalpur are taking consultation from their doctors to deliver their babies on January 22.

Anamika Pathak
Updated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on January 22, a trend of pregnant women wanting to align the delivery of their babies with the event has emerged across the country. On similar lines, in Jabalpur too, the women believe that as the day is auspicious hence, the child born on such a day will have the qualities of Lord Ram himself.

More than a thousand pregnant women in Jabalpur are taking consultation from their doctors to deliver their babies on January 22.

One such lady is Anshu Chaubey, a resident of Chargawan, who has great affection for Lord Ram. Anshu is also going to give birth to a child soon and the doctor has given her the date of January 20 for delivery. However, Anshu wants to give birth to her child on January 22. Anshu said that she sees the image of God in children and thus wants to deliver the baby on January 22. She has consulted her doctor regarding her wish, however, the doctor has not given his consent yet.

When asked about the matter, CMHO Sanjay Mishra said that such requests often come to fore when a pregnant woman wants to give birth on a particular date or auspicious time. “This happens because according to astrology it is believed that the date, day and time of birth of a child has a deep impact on his/her life. But, there are many technical problems with this. The date of birth of the child is decided according to the time of conception by the woman,” he said.

'Possible if mother and child are healthy'

He added, “Recently, women are expressing their wish to deliver their child on the same day as the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.” Mishra further said that generally, it is possible to have a baby four or five days later or earlier than the assigned date of birth, but it is necessary for the baby and its mother to be completely healthy.

Similar requests from pregnant women are coming to fore from many other hospitals in Jabalpur as well.

