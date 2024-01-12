MP: Saint 'Mauni Baba' Ends ‘Dharna’ After Datia Admin Assures Invite To Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony

MP: Datia Saint 'Mauni Baba' On Sit-in For Not Being Invited To Ram Temple Inauguration Ends Dharna After Admin Assurance |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A saint from Datia, famously known as Mauni Baba, sat on dharna and asked the administration to take him to the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 or, he would sacrifice his life. The saint has been on a vow of silence, hence his name, for 44 years for the construction of Ram Temple.

Mauni Baba, on Friday, clearly told the Collector and SP that if he is not taken to Ayodhya on January 22, he will sacrifice his life, after which, the SP assured him of being taken to the Uttar Pradesh city. After the assurance, the saint has ended his sit-in for now but, it is yet to be seen whether the administration will keep its promise in lack of an invitation from the Temple Trust.

Mauni Baba took forward his Guru's resolution

According to information, Mauni Baba had taken this vow from his Guru, revered Saint Damodardas Mauni Baba. About 100 years ago, Saint Damodardas alias Mauni Baba, who lived on Unav Balaji, had taken a vow that he would give up food and eat only fruits until the Ram temple was built in Ayodhya. He had observed a fast of silence while renouncing his Paduka (footwear) as well. After Damodar Das’ death, following the Guru-disciple tradition, his disciple Mohan Gopal Das alias Mauni Baba took this resolution forward.

These days, Gopal Das resides at the famous Anamay Ashram in Datia. He has been observing the fast of silence since 1980. After more than four decades, the auspicious occasion has arrived for which Mauni Baba had taken the vow. On January 22, consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram will be held at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple of Ayodhya. However, Mauni Baba has not received any invitation for the ceremony.

After Mouni Baba sat on dharna, Datia Collector Sandeep Makin sent his employees to convince Baba, but to no avail. The saint has a black board in his hand which reads that he would either go to Ayodhya or else sacrifice his life.

SP says, 'Will talk to Ayodhya administration'

Later, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma tried to convince Baba. At present Baba has ended the sit-in on the assurance of SP. He has been assured that he will be taken to Ayodhya. Now it remains to be seen whether Mohan Gopal Das alias Mouni Baba will be able to break his fast on 22 January.

SP Pradeep Sharma said that he will talk to the Collector, and will convey the message of Mauni Baba to the Ayodhya administration to make arrangements for him to be taken there.