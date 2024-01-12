MP: 4 Of A Gang Arrested For Issuing Fake Registries Of Plots In Morena; Kingpin Still At Large

MP: Fake Registry Gang Busted In Morena, 4 Arrested; Leader Still At Large | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint action by police and revenue department officials, four members of a notorious gang accused of issuing fake registries of land and plots have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Friday. The main accused, though, is still at large.

Police have seized 40 fake registries, 20 seals, and a typewriter, along with the register of the Sub-Registrar office, from the spot.

According to information, the matter pertains to Dixit Gali, located in the Kotwali police station area. The police are interrogating the arrested accused, who have been involved in this work for the last decade.

For the last few days, the Morena Tehsil office has been receiving complaints that plots were being transferred through fake registries. The Tehsildar informed the District Collector about these complaints.

Today, on the instructions of the Collector, Tehsildar Kuldeep Dubey, along with the Kotwali police, visited the spot. During the raid, the police surrounded the house of some Bhadauria in Dixit Gali. When they entered the house, four people were discovered working in a room. After taking them into custody, the police searched the room and found 40 fake registries, 20 seals, the sub-registrar office register for the year 2014, and a typewriter. The police confiscated the recovered goods and took the accused with them to the police station.

'Disciples' Spill The Beans

On being strictly interrogated in the lockup, one of the accused told the police about their leader, Sanju, alias Lakshmi Narayan Kulshrestha. He said that all the people that have been arrested work for Sanju. Police are yet to catch Sanju.

Tehsildar Kuldeep Dubey said that for the last few days, complaints were being received that the transfer of land was being done through a fake registry. “After investigation, we found that a young man named Sanju Kulshrestha is involved in it. This morning, a raid was conducted along with Morena police. The main accused is still absconding. Forged documents along with other items have been recovered from the spot,” he said.