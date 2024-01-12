MP: Doctor Dead, Friend Critical After Car Rams Into Truck & Dragged For 100 Metres In Mandsaur; Shocking Visuals Surface

MP: Doctor Dead As Car Rams Into Truck In Mandsaur, Dragged For 100 Metres; Shocking Visuals Surface |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor died while his friend was critical after their speeding car rammed into the back of a moving truck and got stuck between the tyres in Mandsaur early on Friday morning. Unaware, the truck driver dragged the car for about 100 meters before finally halting.

Two doctors were travelling in the car; one, a doctor from Haryana, died on the spot, while the other, a resident of Rajasthan, is seriously injured.

According to information, the accident happened on the four-lane highway in Dalaud at around 6.30 a.m. on Friday.

Giving information about the incident, Daloda police station in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar said that a truck suddenly applied brakes on the speed breaker on the highway in front of the old post of Daloda Chowpatty. This sudden halt caused the car to come from behind, ramming into it. The collision was so severe that the car got stuck in the truck’s rear, and the driver kept dragging the car for 100 meters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of the truck dragging the car on the road is also doing the rounds on social media.

When passersby saw the incident, they stopped the truck and informed the police about it. Police have seized the truck and arrested the driver.

Victims were going to Udaipur.

With the help of local people, the police pulled out the people trapped in the car. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Ritesh Jat, a resident of Ambala in Haryana. Dr. Krishna Dayaram Jat (32), a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, is seriously injured. Both were going from Ujjain to Udaipur.