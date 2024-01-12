MP: Labourer Dies After Falling Into 22 Feet Deep Pit Of Sewer Line In Satna; Body Taken Out After 6 Hours Of Operation

MP: Labourer Dies After Falling Into 22-ft-deep Pit Of Sewer Line In Satna; Body Taken Out After 6 Hours Of Operation |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer working inside a sewer line pit died after the soil caved in and he plummeted 22 feet down inside the ground in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. The man remained buried under the debris for nearly six hours, and his body was taken out after a rescue operation that ended late Friday night.

His family members have accused the contractor of forcefully sending him in the pit to lay pipe, contrary to his primary work of making chambers.

The accident took place at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Sharda Colony in the Maruti Nagar area of the city.

According to information, the labourer, identified as Khiladi Khushwah (24), had entered a pit to fit a pipe in the sewer line located in Maruti Nagar. Suddenly, the soil caved in, he fell 22 feet down and got trapped.

As soon as information about the accident was received, police and administration immediately reached the spot. A rescue operation was also conducted to save the labourer. Four machines were deployed in the rescue operation, but the soil kept caving in, leading to problems in the operation. Finally, after about six hours, the labourer was taken out, dead. The matter is in the Kolgawan police station area.

Family alleges negligence from contractor

The family members of the victim have accused the contractor of negligence. They have also demanded strict action against the accused. Speaking on the matter, Ramnaresh Kushwaha, the deceased’s elder brother, accused the contractor of forcefully sending Khiladi in the pit to lay pipe, whereas his primary work was of making chambers.