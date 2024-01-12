Indore: Stone & Sticks Pelted On BJP Leader's House Over Vehicle Parking; Wife & Children Shut Selves In Room

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants allegedly attacked the house of the BJP Kisan Morcha leader with stones and sticks over vehicle parking in Indore on Friday. A video covering the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

The viral clip shows the BJP leader and his family in panic and fear as a group of miscreants gather outside his house and start throwing stones.

According to information, Indore district president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Dinesh Vishwakarma's four-wheeler and house were attacked with sticks and stones. His car's windshield was broken with parts of glasses felling off. The incident took place in the Bherugadh police station area of Ujjain district. The dispute occurred over relocating a vehicle, which caused the attack. Stones were thrown at his residence and a four-wheeler. The entire incident was captured in a live video, which quickly made the rounds on social media platforms. In the video, it can be seen people fighting and abusing each other; the glass of the car's window is damaged.

Law enforcement promptly stepped in, officially filing a First Information Report (FIR) against those responsible for the attack. Charges, including assault and other related offenses, have been lodged. The authorities are now actively investigating the matter to ensure a thorough understanding of the events that occurred.