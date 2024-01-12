Indore: Dentist Killed In Road Accident

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dentist was killed after he was hit by a truck in the Khudel area on Wednesday. It is said that he was on his way to a hospital when the truck hit his scooter. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the truck and a search is on for him.

According to the police, the incident took place in Saat Meel area under Khudel police station jurisdiction. The deceased named Gaurav Soni, a resident of Mhow was a dentist and he was going to Index Hospital when he was hit by a truck. The commuters informed the police after the incident and Gaurav was taken to hospital but he could not be saved. The people have given the registration number of the truck to the police to identify the errant driver.

X-ray technician dies after being hit by truck

Another tragic incident took place in the Lasudia area on Wednesday. Sunny Pawar, a resident of Kabit Khedi area was hit by a truck when he was on his way home on his bike. The police are investigating the case. Police said that Sunny was employed as an X-ray technician with a hospital in Scheme Number 78. After his duty, he was going home when a truck hit him in Scheme Number 136 after which he rammed into the divider and got critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the errant truck driver.

Two injured after being hit by bike

Two persons got critically injured after being hit by a bike. According to the police, Sawan Jadhav, a resident of Piwdai village has lodged a complaint that he along with his friend Ritik were on a bike and were going somewhere when a person on another bike hit them. Both the youths got injured in the accident. A case has been registered against the bike rider and he was detained by the police.