 Indore: Three Men From Dewas And Barwani Arrested With Ganja
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Three Men From Dewas And Barwani Arrested With Ganja

Indore: Three Men From Dewas And Barwani Arrested With Ganja

The accused had reportedly brought the ganja from Maharashtra to sell it in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths from Dewas and Barwani were arrested with ganja worth thousands of rupees in the Khajrana area on Wednesday night. The accused had reportedly brought the ganja from Maharashtra to sell it in the city. Other people who are part of this drug supply chain are also being searched for by the police.

Read Also
Indore Triumphs Again: Secures Swachhata Crown For The 7th Consecutive Time Across India
article-image

According to the police, a team of Khajrana police station was deployed at the Star Square for vehicle checking. During the checking, the police stopped three youths on a bike. They tried to flee when they saw the police but police caught them and recovered 5.5 kilograms of ganja from their possession. 

The accused were identified as Sajjan Barde, Kailash Barde residents of Dewas and Kunwar Barde, a resident of Barwani. A bike on which they were carrying ganja was also seized by the police. A case under the relevant section of the NDPS aAct was registered against the accused and they are being questioned further. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had brought ganja from Maharashtra and were going to supply it in the city. The person who provided ganja to them and the person whom they were going to deliver drugs to are also being searched for by the police. 

Read Also
Indore Covid Updates: Covid Scare Maldives ‘Gifts’ First JN.1 Case To MP
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Illegal Felling In Kheoni Sanctuary: One Arrested, Six Still At Large

Illegal Felling In Kheoni Sanctuary: One Arrested, Six Still At Large

Indore: Crackdown On Errant Buses Continues

Indore: Crackdown On Errant Buses Continues

MP: Collector Lauds Arihant Engineering For Making Low-Cost Products

MP: Collector Lauds Arihant Engineering For Making Low-Cost Products

Indore: Dentist Killed In Road Accident

Indore: Dentist Killed In Road Accident

Indore: Man Booked For Rs 35L Land Fraud With Woman From Gujarat

Indore: Man Booked For Rs 35L Land Fraud With Woman From Gujarat