Indore: Three Men From Dewas And Barwani Arrested With Ganja

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths from Dewas and Barwani were arrested with ganja worth thousands of rupees in the Khajrana area on Wednesday night. The accused had reportedly brought the ganja from Maharashtra to sell it in the city. Other people who are part of this drug supply chain are also being searched for by the police.

According to the police, a team of Khajrana police station was deployed at the Star Square for vehicle checking. During the checking, the police stopped three youths on a bike. They tried to flee when they saw the police but police caught them and recovered 5.5 kilograms of ganja from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sajjan Barde, Kailash Barde residents of Dewas and Kunwar Barde, a resident of Barwani. A bike on which they were carrying ganja was also seized by the police. A case under the relevant section of the NDPS aAct was registered against the accused and they are being questioned further. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had brought ganja from Maharashtra and were going to supply it in the city. The person who provided ganja to them and the person whom they were going to deliver drugs to are also being searched for by the police.