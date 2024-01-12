MP: Six Arrested For Murdering Woman, Looting Ornaments

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a woman Chaina Sharma in the Bairad area of the district three months ago. The criminals entered her house and escaped with ornaments worth lakhs of rupees after bumping off the woman. According to sub-divisional officer of police Sujit Bhadoria, the murderers entered the woman with an intention to loot. Two accused are still at large.

Six criminals entered the house of Sharma in October last year, saying that they wanted to invite her to some event, but they bumped her off. The murderers so cleverly carried out the crime that the police were unable to lay their hands on them. The police said that the mastermind behind the murder is a 16-year-old boy, resident of the Gurkisha area under Govardhan police station.

The boy, a student, took a house on rent near the place where the woman was living. Because both the woman and the boy belonged to the same caste, he became close to her. He also befriended the children of Sharma. He came to know from the children where cash and ornaments had been kept. The boy along with his room partner discussed their plan with the boy’s maternal uncle Pawan Sharma, resident Dhatura.

Besides the boy, others involved in the murder were Monu aka Deepak Tomar, Bharat Tomar, Kalyan aka Kalla Rawat, Brijmohan aka Khanna and Shubham Tomar who executed the crime. The accused strangled Sharma to death and made off with cash and ornaments from the house. Bhadoria said the police had arrested six accused who, after committing the crime, threw their mobile phones into a pond.

The police discovered the mobile phones from the pond. The murderers, instead of selling, mortgaged the ornaments and took a gold loan of Rs 4.70 lakh. The police also seized ornaments worth Rs 1.09 lakh, Rs 20,000, a car, two country-made guns and two live cartridges from their possession.