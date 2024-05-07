MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 23 Lakh To Vote In Bhopal Constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 2,097 polling booths have been set for polling in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. Of them, more than 100 polling booths will be managed by women officials. Interestingly, out of the nine parliamentary seats going for voting in third phase, Bhopal has highest number of candidates, that is, 22.

The number of total voters is 23,39, 411 including 1200649 men and 1138585 women. The number of third gender voters is 177.

Though 22 candidates are in fray, main contest is between BJP candidate Alok Sharma and Congress candidate Arun Shrivastava.

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, the overall voting percentage of Bhopal was 65.70. In the general election of 2014, voting percentage was at 57.75.

Holiday today

There will be public holiday in nine parliamentary constituencies including Bhopal on Tuesday. The state government has declared public holiday under Section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act.

Philippines, Sri Lanka delegation

The 11-member delegation of Philippines and Sri Lanka saw the election material distribution work in Bhopal on Monday. Bhopal district collector Kauslendra Vikram Singh informed them about EVM, VVPAT, monitoring, security arrangements and other process related to polling.