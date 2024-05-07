 MP CM Mohan Yadav Among Hundreds Take Part In Last Rites Of IAF Corporal
Rs 1 cr ex-gratia announced. Sister of martyred feels proud of her brother.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Last rites of corporal Vikki Pahade was performed at his native village Nonia-Karbal of district Chhindwara on Monday, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other leaders in attendance. The CM announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for the martyr’s family.

Soldier Cpl Vikki Pahade, was killed by militants in Poonch region of J&K on May 4.

CM Mohan Yadav said that the state government would send a proposal to the Election Commission regarding approval for the ex-gratia sum as the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections is in force.

The IAF soldier's sister, Geeta Pahade, who is a sub-inspector, said she learned about the incident on Saturday night and was proud of her brother.

"I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother's demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother," Pahade added.

Brother-in-law of Pahade, Sanju Gaunekar said, "We came to know about the matter on Saturday evening. We received a message at around 6:30 pm that Pahade suffered a bullet injury and was hospitalised in Udhampur. Later, we were informed at around 7:30 pm that he succumbed to injuries."

"We are proud of him, but it is a tragedy for the family as he was the lone son in the family and had three sisters. His father also passed away earlier," he added.

Pahade had left behind his five-year-old son, wife, mother and sisters.

