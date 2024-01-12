Indore: Man Missing For 11 Days Found Dead In Underground Water Tank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Press Complex area after the decomposed body of a man was found in the underground water tank of a building here on Thursday. The deceased was missing from his place since December 31. Police are investigating the case on the aspect of murder also. The autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said that the body was recovered from the underground water tank around 4.30 pm. The body was decomposed and someone noticed the smell when he reached near the water tank and found the body. Later, the police were informed. No external injury marks could be seen as the body was decomposed and it was sent for the autopsy.

Read Also Surat Shines! Diamond City Grabs Top Spot Alongside Indore In Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023

The picture of the deceased was shared with nearby police stations and his identity was established. The deceased has been identified as Shahrukh Patel who was a painter, a resident of Vijay Nagar area who was missing from his place since December 31 and his family members had registered a missing person report at the police station.

The circumstances under which he reached the water tank are being investigated. It is believed that he was killed by someone. However, the exact reason for his death could be known only after the autopsy report. The police are recording the statements of his family members and the CCTVs of the area are being examined to know whether he was alone or with someone else.