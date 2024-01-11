Surat Shines! Diamond City Grabs Top Spot Alongside Indore In Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023

After seven years of relentless pursuit, Surat, the diamond city of India, has finally grabbed 2nd spot in the coveted Swachh Survekshan rankings for 2023. |

After seven years of relentless pursuit, Surat, the diamond city of India, has finally grabbed the top spot in the coveted Swachh Survekshan rankings for 2023, sharing the title with Indore. This is a significant milestone for the city, which has consistently ranked among the cleanest in the country since 2020, but had narrowly missed the top position by a whisker.

“After a long wait, Surat bagged the cleanest city of India title for the first time in the last seven years and emerged as joint winner with Indore in the latest Swachh Survekshan results 2023,” said an elated Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani. “The diamond city of Surat has been securing the second cleanest city rank since 2020, but this was the first time that Surat emerged as the cleanest city of India.”

Surat has attained a noteworthy milestone, claiming top spot as Cleanest City in India in Swachh Survekshan 2023. pic.twitter.com/8GQC0lUHkk — My Surat (@MySuratMySMC) January 11, 2024

Announcement made at glittering ceremony in New Delhi

The announcement was made at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, with President Droupadi Murmu attending as the chief guest. Both Surat Mayor Mavani and Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal received the coveted award from the President herself, a testament to the city’s unwavering commitment to cleanliness.

Surat’s journey to the top has been paved with unwavering dedication and innovative solutions. The city boasts a state-of-the-art plastic waste recycling plant, a robust door-to-door garbage collection system, and has recently achieved the distinction of becoming India’s first ‘water plus’ city. These initiatives, coupled with the relentless efforts of sanitation workers and the active participation of citizens, have propelled Surat to the forefront of India’s cleanliness movement.

This win is result of collective effort of every Surati: Mayor

“This win is a result of the collective effort of every Surati,” said Mayor Mavani. “From our sanitation workers who work tirelessly day and night to our citizens who have embraced waste segregation and responsible disposal, everyone has played a part in this achievement.”

The joint win with Indore is a fitting recognition of the fierce yet friendly competition that has existed between the two cities for years. Both Surat and Indore have consistently pushed each other to innovate and improve, ultimately leading to a higher standard of cleanliness across the country.

“Surat’s journey to the top is an inspiration for other cities in India. It demonstrates that with dedication, innovation, and active citizen participation, even the most challenging cleanliness hurdles can be overcome,” said CR Paatil, Gujarat BJP President.